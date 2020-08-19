Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police say two brothers were bashed and robbed of their moped in Noosa on Tuesday night. Picture: File
Police say two brothers were bashed and robbed of their moped in Noosa on Tuesday night. Picture: File
Crime

Brothers bashed in street, robbed of moped

lucy rutherford
19th Aug 2020 12:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two brothers were assaulted and robbed in Noosa, before a group of men stole and drove off on their moped, police allege.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said a group of men allegedly stopped in front of two brothers on a moped on Gympie Tce in Noosa about 8pm Tuesday.

He said one man allegedly hit the driver in the head who had been wearing a helmet before he and another man took off on the moped.

The other men also allegedly ran off with them.

Noosa detectives are searching for witnesses.

alleged robbery moped noosa crime sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for new dental practice submitted to council

        Premium Content Plans for new dental practice submitted to council

        Council News A new dental clinic is in the works with plans submitted to Ipswich City Council. Here’s where it will go.

        Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

        Breaking A WOMAN has suffered a significant laceration after a horse kicked her head.

        School leaver gets the early bird special

        Premium Content School leaver gets the early bird special

        News An Ipswich high school student has scored a first class ticket to her dream...

        IN COURT: Full name’s of 185 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full name’s of 185 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court