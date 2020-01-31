Brothers arrive at last chance saloon

MUST WIN: Brothers will be trying to keep their season alive against Centrals.

CRICKET: It is now or never for Brothers as they prepare for tomorrow’s must-win clash with competition heavyweights Centrals.

The blue and white have failed to fire so far this season but they must lay it all on the line if they are any chance of impacting the premiership.

Having fallen to Northsiders last week, the Kookaburras will look to get back in the winner’s circle and restore their standing on the ladder. Thus the stage is set for a fiercely competitive encounter that will be crucial in determining the make-up of the final four.

Centrals captain Matt Guest said his side was fully aware that it had an opportunity to rub the Brethren out of the competition and that was the goal leading into the match. He said the group had spoken after last week’s loss about the standards which they needed to maintain and were determined to lift.

“It was a tough loss to take,” he said.

“We made six or seven errors last week in key moments and we usually take those. The last two years we’ve played well as a group, so this was one of the toughest losses we’ve had and we’re keen to bounce back and show where we’re at.”

Guest said his side would not underestimate the opposition despite their struggles.

“Cricket is a funny game,” he said.

“Brothers beat Norths and Norths beat us, so we’re definitely not taking them lightly.

“They are a great side. they have some very experienced players and it will be interesting to see how there young players go. They are a bit of an unknown but hopefully we get the result that we’re after and there will be one less team alive in the finals.”

Brothers mentor Brian Williams was wary of the wounded Kookaburras’ desire to hit back and he said his depleted outfit would give its all to cause an upset.

“It is do or die,” he said.

“But a lot of things have to go our way. Even if we win a lot has to go our way.”

Jake Sarra is out this week and Brandon Yeo has left the club for personal reasons. They make way for youngsters Josh Ryan and Dane Carter.