Brothers ambush high-flying Eagles

Brothers' forward Denman Au-You muscles up against the Goodna defence in today's 21-10 A-Grade win at Raceview. Cordell Richardson

FACING a team scoring 40 points in their first four games, Brothers knew this afternoon's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade encounter would be won on defence.

It was.

The home side ended Goodna's powerhouse start to the season with a 21-10 victory at Raceview.

Unlike recent matches where points flowed freely, the top-of-the-table clash was a more traditional football showdown with both teams deadlocked 8-8 at halftime.

It was only after the break that Brothers found a way to make a mark on the previously unbeaten Eagles side.

A potentially serious injury to Goodna centre Kyran Tanuvasa added to Goodna's defeat.

Tanuvasa was driven off the Wildey Street field in a buggy and taken away in an ambulance after crashing to the turf just minutes into the heavyweight battle.

Goodna teammates and fans will be waiting anxiously for more news on his predicament.

An ambulance arrives to take Goodna player Kyran Tanuvasa to hospital. Cordell Richardson

The long-time rivals couldn't be separated at the halftime break after Brothers captain Wes Conlon converted a penalty goal just on halftime.

Goodna earlier took the lead through a barging try by winger Ray Baira.

However, Brothers hit back to lead 6-4 when Loia Fetoai dived over out wide and Conlon converted.

Goodna's second try by fullback Jardii Nean put them up 8-6 before Conlon's crucial two-pointer.

Brothers' halfback Josh Leisemann gets his pass away during today's A-Grade match against Goodna. Cordell Richardson

In the second half, Conlon's kicking radar proved the difference, including a field goal to secure victory.

This afternoon's A-Grade battle came after another absorbing contest in Reserve Grade.

Brothers dived over out wide with just over a minute left to secure a 24-22 victory over Goodna.

Brothers head to Hayes Oval for their next match against Fassifern on Sunday.

In the final round before the Easter break, Goodna are at home to Redbank Plains next Sunday.

In the other RLI A-Grade match today, Norths scored a much-needed 26-10 win over struggling Fassifern at Keith Sternberg Oval.

Norths tackle Swifts next Sunday at Purga while the Bombers back up against Brothers.

With Goodna and Brothers looking set to lock up the top two spots, the battle for third and fourth is heating up, especially after West End and Swifts drew 34-34 on Saturday night.

State of play

RLI A-Grade: Brothers 21 (Loia Fetaoai 2, Rendy Mamigibuma tries; Wes Conlon 5 goals, 1 field goal) def Goodna 10 (Ray Baira, Jardi Nean tries; Ray Baira goal) at Raceview.

West End 34 (Tepa Fuiava 2, Kelepi Faukafa 2, Marcus Zernike, Classie Otto tries; goal N/A) drew Swifts 34 (Jacob Sinn 2, Tele Salesa 2, Aurangzeb Nuuola, Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku tries; Ratanasa Vatuinaruku 5 goals) at Daniel's Park.

Norths 26 (scorers unavailable) def Fassifern 10 (scorers unavailable) at Keith Sternberg Oval.