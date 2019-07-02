Brothers allegedly used toy gun to rob supermarket

A PAIR of brothers have been granted bail despite allegedly using a toy gun to rob a supermarket.

Co-accused David and Wayne King appeared separately before Ipswich Magistrates Court, facing charges of armed robbery committed on June 29.

Younger brother David, 25, of Gailes was in the dock first, charged with two counts of armed robbery in company.

Police prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton told the court police will allege David pointed a toy pistol at two victims in the Coles at the Karalee Shopping Village and stole two trolleys worth of groceries.

His picture was taken by one of the victims, which was then checked against CCTV footage of the incident and the vehicle used in the alleged incident was linked to David.

While appealing for bail, defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said David's history of offending had slowed in recent years and his last time in front of a court was in 2015.

The court heard he did not have a history of violence and the alleged offences were 'unsophisticated'.

The unemployed brick layer is a father of two children.

His appearance was followed later in the day by Wayne, 28, who faced the same two charges as well as another two drug related charges.

While the court heard the case linking him to the armed robbery was not strong, it also heard Wayne had a history of violence.

He made admissions to police that he disposed of the toy gun when it was handed to him by his brother and he is already on a suspended sentence.

Wayne appeared in the dock in a fluorescent yellow work shirt.

Both were granted bail and will appear back in court on July 24.

The brothers will have to report to Goodna Police Station twice a week.