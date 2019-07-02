Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Brothers allegedly used toy gun to rob supermarket

Lachlan Mcivor
by
2nd Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of brothers have been granted bail despite allegedly using a toy gun to rob a supermarket.

Co-accused David and Wayne King appeared separately before Ipswich Magistrates Court, facing charges of armed robbery committed on June 29.

Younger brother David, 25, of Gailes was in the dock first, charged with two counts of armed robbery in company.

Police prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton told the court police will allege David pointed a toy pistol at two victims in the Coles at the Karalee Shopping Village and stole two trolleys worth of groceries.

His picture was taken by one of the victims, which was then checked against CCTV footage of the incident and the vehicle used in the alleged incident was linked to David.

While appealing for bail, defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said David's history of offending had slowed in recent years and his last time in front of a court was in 2015.

The court heard he did not have a history of violence and the alleged offences were 'unsophisticated'.

The unemployed brick layer is a father of two children.

His appearance was followed later in the day by Wayne, 28, who faced the same two charges as well as another two drug related charges.

While the court heard the case linking him to the armed robbery was not strong, it also heard Wayne had a history of violence.

He made admissions to police that he disposed of the toy gun when it was handed to him by his brother and he is already on a suspended sentence.

Wayne appeared in the dock in a fluorescent yellow work shirt.

Both were granted bail and will appear back in court on July 24.

The brothers will have to report to Goodna Police Station twice a week.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery coles crime ipswich court karalee
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Speedy sausage dog owner nabbed well over speed limit

    premium_icon Speedy sausage dog owner nabbed well over speed limit

    Crime The 29-year-old man found himself out of the frying pan and into the fire when he was in court.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    Retired teacher pens memories from old school days

    premium_icon Retired teacher pens memories from old school days

    Community New book tells the stories of humanitarian trips with students

    • 2nd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    MISSING: Beloved pet stolen, family heartbroken

    premium_icon MISSING: Beloved pet stolen, family heartbroken

    Offbeat Pet pig disappears while owners are out, mysterious ute sighted

    • 2nd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    Locals sleep uneasy, horrified by killers on the loose

    premium_icon Locals sleep uneasy, horrified by killers on the loose

    Crime Neighbour and mother 'sickened' after overnight stabbing.