Brotherly bond drives Goodna Eagles duo

POWERFUL: Goodna brothers Max and Saunda Seumanutafa have ultimate trust in each other.

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

THEY are seven years apart but as together as you could be as brothers.

When Max Seumanutafa and his younger brother Saunda take the field in tomorrow's A Grade grand final for Goodna against Fassifern it will be in the knowledge that they have each other's backs.

Saunda, 25, idolised his brother Max growing up and watched on as he represented Goodna Eagles as a junior and starred in the Intrust Super Cup for the Ipswich Jets.

Now, as a teammate, he gets a real lift in energy any time he takes the field with Max. "There are six of us in the family - three girls and three boys - and I am the youngest boy,” Saunda says.

"When I play alongside my brother, there is real trust.

"I can always rely on my older brother.

"When I am fatigued and tired, I work off his energy.”

The brothers won a title together last year and Max, who is undecided about his future, is just as keen to do it again with his younger sibling.

"After I played at Norths Devils I had a bit of an injury streak, then I thought 'what better way to finish than to play with my brother at Goodna',” Max, 32, says.

"He might be one of the smallest in the team but he has the biggest heart.

"Winning last year was the best but to do it twice in a row will be even better...it might be the last time we play together. I don't know what I will be doing next year. When we play together, we put it all on the field.”

Saunda is not satisfied with one premiership. He also wants two.

"I am hungrier than last year. We've done it once and some people might think it was a fluke, but to do it back-to-back means a lot more,” he says.

"It is always good to be around the boys and bonding during the finals. Out there on the field you have got to trust each other and rely on each other. In this fortnight of training, we have all come together.”

Captain Ramon Filipine says Saunda is "the workhorse” of the team and an invaluable asset.

"He is a bit of a Mr Fix It. He can cover nearly all positions,” Filipine says.