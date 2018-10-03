Menu
NOT ME: Kirk Charlton, 51, from Redbank Plains, leaves court after pleading guilty to an offence where he falsely gave his brother's name.
NOT ME: Kirk Charlton, 51, from Redbank Plains, leaves court after pleading guilty to an offence where he falsely gave his brother's name. Ross Irby
Man's attempt to blame brother undone by police body camera

3rd Oct 2018 12:15 AM
A MAN'S clumsy attempt at dodging a traffic fine backfired when his brother refused to cop the flak.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard Kirk Charlton used his brother's name when he was issued a traffic fine at Bellbird Park on July 17.

Police prosecutor constable Dave Shelton told the court when Kirk's brother Paul Charlton received a traffic infringement notice he knew straight away it wasn't his.

He complained to police, saying it was likely to be one of his brothers as the same thing had happened before.

Police first contacted James Charlton about the infringement notice.

"But he says Kirk Charlton was the likely offender," Const Shelton said.

A review of police body camera footage taken at the time of the traffic incident was enough to prove it was actually Kirk in the driver's seat.

Police then interviewed Kirk on September 1 about his use of a false name.

"He says he gave his brother's details in an attempt to avoid a SPER fine," Const Shelton said.

Kirk Ashley Charlton, 51, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to contravening a police identification direction/requirement at Bellbird Park on July 17.

"Have you anything to say about the facts?" Magistrate David Shepherd asked Charlton.

"No, your honour," Charlton said.

Mr Shepherd said his attempt to avoid a ticket had caused difficulties for his brothers and police, and he had simply delayed the inevitable.

Charlton was fined $400.

