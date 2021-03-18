Brother must compensate sister for headbutt

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting his sister.

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting his sister.

AN ARGUMENT over a lawnmower was said to have triggered a man who headbutted his sister in the face at a family gathering.

The 48-year-old man appeared remorseful and upset over his violence when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence this week.

The man pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting the woman as part of a domestic violence offence, at Goodna on Tuesday, January 12.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said the assault occurred at 6.45pm when the woman visited her brother’s home to exchange property.

There was a gathering in the backyard and her brother was very intoxicated.

Snr Const. Lowe said the siblings exchanged some unpleasant words before the man headbutted his sister, causing her nose to bleed.

“He left, kicked the gate,” she said.

When spoken to by police two weeks later, the man said he recalled the incident, saying he was very remorseful.

“He said he was going through a very rough time and has sought psychological assistance with his anger,” Snr Const. Lowe said.

Defence lawyer Kathryn Starkey said the man was aged 48, a labourer and concreter, who acknowledged that his behavioural issues had worsened with age.

“He does not dispute the facts,” Ms Starkey said.

“There had been a disagreement over a ride-on mower involving his niece.

“He realises alcohol is no excuse and has since sought professional assistance.”

Magistrate Elizabeth Hall said a probation order may be appropriate and inquired whether the man had considered making a payment to his sister as compensation for her suffering.

“Yes, he is willing,” Ms Starkey said.

“I accept your remorse and that you had been having a very difficult time that translated into your intoxication and assaulting your sister,” Ms Hall said.

“Violence to women is not acceptable and is something the whole society is talking about.”

“I’m very aware of that your honour,” the man said.

“Has your sister forgiven you,” Ms Hall asked.

“No,” he said.

“I’m sure in time she will. It was a significant assault on her,” Ms Hall said.

“It was stupid,” he said.

Ms Hall sentenced him to a 12-month supervised probation order. No conviction was recorded.

He was ordered to pay his sister $500 in compensation.