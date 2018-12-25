Brother blamed twin for his drink driving

A GOODNA man mourning the passing of his dad was caught drink driving before dawn.

Falefia Moga drove only a few metres in the early hours of the morning but was more than three times the legal limit. Moga said he drove because he feared his brother would damage his car after an argument.

It was his angry brother who had phoned police just after 3am.

Police said Moga had an alcohol reading of .172 that morning.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Moga, 39, a meat worker from Goodna, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (0.172) at 3.35am on November 10.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Krushka said Moga tested positive after police pulled him over.

She said Moga lived with his twin brother. Moga told police they'd been drinking after their dad died in Samoa.

Moga wanted to drive a short distance away and park after the brothers exchanged words.

"His brother phoned police," Sen-Constable Krushka said.

Moga's lawyer told the court that his prior drink drive offences were for alcohol readings of .123 and .128.

And his period of driving was very short in this latest offence.

Magistrate David Shepherd said he accepted why Moga had driven and that he had not intended to drive far.

Mr Shepherd said it was a particularly high alcohol reading - "and this brings with it the potential for disaster even on very short trips".

Mr Shepherd said his judgment was no doubt influenced by the alcohol consumed.

Moga was fined $1100 - his licence disqualified eight months.