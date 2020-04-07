Brookwater open for play

GREAT OUTDOORS: A round at the picturesque Brookwater Golf Club offers Lachlan Yule and Matthew Van Eden exercise and welcome psychological relief from any worries caused by the coronavirus crisis.

THE region’s fairways are experiencing an influx of golfers looking to make the most of the coronavirus disruption and find safe ways to exercise.

With its natural environment, open spaces and individual format, golf is one of the few sports in which people can still participate and an ideal activity to enjoy while coronavirus regulations are in effect.

Brookwater Golf and Country Club general manager Declan McCollam said despite restrictions which reduced numbers on the course at any one time by half, tee-off times were booked out until next Tuesday and players were thrilled the Greg Norman-designed facility long touted as the state’s best by Golf Digest remained open.

“They are just loving it,” he said.

“They’re really happy.

“They are loving the fact they can come out and play golf. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback and no negativity.”

McCollam said golf was considered safe because of the way the game was played, with appropriate distance between players and groups.

He said additional precautionary measures had also been introduced to further prevent contact and reduce the risk of transmission.

“Social distancing isn’t anything new to golf,” he said.

“There is at least 300m between groups at all times.

“We have reduced the number of players in each group to two, so two people can get out to exercise in a fresh and very safe environment.

“It also offers mental relief and a zone you can get into rather than being locked in the home.”

Golf Australia chairman Andrew Newbold advised courses to close late last month after the Federal Government dropped the number of people allowed to gather to two.

He said while many gained fitness and wellness benefits from golf, it appeared the game did not fit inside the parameters for exercise outlined by the government.

Official advice changed, however, when Queensland chief medical officer Dr Jeanette Young determined courses could remain operational under strict conditions.

Those aged over 70 have been asked to stay home, alcohol is not to be served under any circumstances and players must remain 1.5m from each other at all times.

At Brookwater there is plenty of sanitiser on hand and all carts are being cleaned thoroughly after each use.

A piece of wood has been placed just inside each cup, so the player does not have to reach in the whole way and pin flags have been removed.

Instead, daily pin sheets which tell you where you are in relation to each hole are available. Bunker rakes have also been removed, with a rule in play allowing for players to smooth the sand with their foot.

The golf shop is open from 7am to 3pm every day but head pro John Collins is taking leave.

The country club and restaurant are closed but basic food and beverage is available from the pro shop on Monday and Tuesdays, and from the kiosk every other day. From Wednesday to Sunday takeaway coffee can also be purchased. Congregating in these areas is not permitted.

McCollam said Brookwater had suffered financially due to the closure of the country club and loss of corporate events but would survive the hardship because it was linked to the Springfield City Group, which was determined to keep the pristine undulating course open for residents, members and the public to savour during this challenging period.

He said it was important business returned to normal as soon as possible and encouraged anyone interested to take the chance to escape into the great outdoors and enjoy a game of golf in the meantime.

Brookwater Golf Club has a special deal on offer during the pandemic, with non-members able to play for $79.