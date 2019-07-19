Bronzed Samoans to bolster Goodna

RUGBY LEAGUE: Goodna captain Ramon Filipine returns from the Pacific Games to lead the Eagles against West End.

Having been sidelined through injury at the trials, the bullocking back rower accompanied the Samoan side in Apia as a member of the coaching staff. Three of his Goodna teammates also made the journey, taking their place in the Samoan rugby league Nine's line-up.

Facing the best the Pacific Nations could muster, the Samoans started heavy favourites.

However, the Nine's format played into the hands of the smaller, swifter bodies of some of their island counterparts. Run ragged, the Samoans finished third.

Filipine said expectations had been high leading in and the result was a little disappointing. But he said coming home with a bronze medal was better than nothing at a Games attracting more than 4000 athletes in 27 sports.

The long-term Eagle said the opportunity to represent their nation and play in front of their countrymen and women held great significance for the Goodna contingent.

He said the event also presented a chance for all involved to reconnect with their heritage and culture. He said religious worship, profound respect and understanding were recurring themes.

Goodna's leader will be hoping his teammates show West End ample respect tomorrow night.

Although the Eagles thrashed the Bulldogs 88-0 in round 10, Filipine knows they will be a much more challenging proposition this time.

"You never know in the last round,” he said.

"Every team either has something to play for or nothing to lose, so it is a tough one. They will be a lot better.”

Goodna is without hooker Kaustio Magele and the big bull Sione Piutau.

Promising halfback Tristan Sami will debut.

Filipine said Sami had been the cornerstone of the club's Reserve Grade success and earned the promotion on the back of consistent strong performances.

He said he possessed more size than the typical playmaker and threatened to light up the competition after spending much of the season gaining fitness in the lower grade.

"He is very composed and has a really good kicking game, which we have lacked,” Filipine said.

From all reports last weekend's Indigenous round was hugely successful for the Goodna club.

"It was an awesome occasion, especially for the new guys to be part of,” Filipine said.

"Some had never played in an Indigenous game before and it meant a lot to them to be able to represent their culture while playing for Goodna.”

The players apparently loved the custom Indigenous jerseys designed by club legend Craig Wehrman, with many buying them at auction after the game.