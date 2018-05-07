Bronze medal success for Scenic Rim distillery

WINNERS: Flinders Peak Winery chief distiller Jason Hannay is thrilled with four of his products winning medals at the 2018 Australian Distilled Spirits Awards.

WINNERS: Flinders Peak Winery chief distiller Jason Hannay is thrilled with four of his products winning medals at the 2018 Australian Distilled Spirits Awards. Ashleigh Howarth

JUDGES from the 2018 Australian Distilled Spirits Awards were so impressed with the range of drinks which Flinders Peak Winery submitted that they gave them four bronze medals at their recent ceremony in Melbourne.

Judges are sourced from a broad base and include distillers, wine and spirits writers, bar persons and retailers of alcoholic beverages.

All entries are blind tasted and scored out of 100 points, assessed on colour/ appearance, nose, palate, balance and finish.

Flinders Peak Winery chief distiller Jason Hannay said he was thrilled to receive the awards for his gin, brandy, grappa and lemon schnapps.

"This is the first time any of our spirits have been entered in any competition, and we thought we'd give the prestigious competition a go," he said.

"We were astounded with our results."

Flinders Peak Winery manager Aretha Acton said it was exciting to be recognised.

"We are thrilled to take out for bronze medals, as it really confirms that all the hard work paying off and our products are of a really high standard," she said.

"Are are particularly proud of our gin. She has been well received by local wine bars and boutique bottle shops and we thought it was time to test her.

"At the competition, she competed in a class of 69 entrants, and we were so pleased she held her own."

The competition attracted a record 295 entries this year.