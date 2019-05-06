Legend’s warning for Broncos’ ‘best halfback’

Tom Dearden made his NRL debut for the Broncos at the age of 18. Picture: AAP

Brisbane legend Darren Lockyer has warned the club must handle teenager Tom Dearden with care as coach Anthony Seibold backs the 18-year-old to steer the Broncos out of their form crisis.

Seibold has labelled Dearden the club's best halfback and believes the rookie has the maturity to play the rest of the season after his impressive debut in last Thursday night's heavy 38-6 loss to the Rabbitohs.

In a whirlwind week, Dearden has gone from a park-football unknown to the chief No.7 of Queensland's flagship NRL club following the shock departure of Kodi Nikorima to the Warriors.

Seibold says his long-term investment in Dearden starts now but there are fears the debutant could suffer burnout from another four months in the NRL furnace.

If anyone can relate to Dearden's situation, it is Lockyer. He made his top-grade debut off the bench in 1995 aged 18 years and 97 days and went on to become Brisbane's most-capped player with 355 games.

Seibold consulted Lockyer before blooding Dearden, the Queensland under-18s whiz kid who plays his first top-flight game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane's magic round clash against Manly this Friday night.

"It's important that as a club, we look after Tom," said Lockyer, who played 11 games in his rookie season.

"I have been watching Tom for a while and was always of the opinion he would play some first grade this year.

"Tom's debut has come a bit early in his development, but our hand was forced somewhat with Nikorima leaving.

"Whether he plays 80 minutes from here on in every week is up to the coach, but we need to manage his transition into being a regular first grader.

"Tom is a long-term halfback at the club."

The Broncos have other playmakers, including Sean O'Sullivan, Tanah Boyd and Cory Paix, but Seibold is adamant the 84kg Dearden is the club's best option.

"I have trust in him to do his job and I have his back," Seibold said.

"I thought Tom was really solid on debut - he's the best halfback we have in our club at the moment.

"I wouldn't put him in there if we didn't think he could do a good job."

Rugby league history is littered with tales of playmakers who crashed and burned after being thrown into the NRL furnace in their teens.

In 2008, the Titans famously blooded Jordan Rankin as a 16-year-old off the bench against Newcastle. He never kicked on, compiling 40 games in six seasons, including 22 in 2016 at the Wests Tigers, mainly as a winger or fullback.

Brisbane sensation Brett Seymour debuted as a 17-year-old in 2002 but he never really thrived in the Broncos halfback hot seat.

Others, however, have proved if you are good enough, you are old enough. Lockyer survived 17 seasons in the NRL and Allan Langer, Brisbane's greatest halfback, made his State of Origin debut at 20.

"It's up to us to keep helping Tom improve and feel more comfortable at this level," Seibold said.

"I understand where we are going. The club is backing the younger guys.

"I knew it wouldn't be easy because the club is going down this route of trying to blood the younger guys.

"It's challenging at times and frustrating at times, but that's part of coaching."