Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Broncos visit to Ipswich a 'personal' opportunity for fans

Winger Corey Oates will join the rest of his Brisbane Broncos teammates in an open training session at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.
Winger Corey Oates will join the rest of his Brisbane Broncos teammates in an open training session at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday. DAN PELED
callum dick
by

THE BRISBANE Broncos are bringing their annual open training session to Ipswich this weekend, and Rugby League Ipswich chairman David Nugent has urged all rugby league fans to take full advantage of the occasion.

The Broncos will host an open training session from 7am to 8.30am on Saturday, at the North Ipswich Reserve.

"It's a really good opportunity on a couple of levels," Nugent said.

"Obviously first for the kids to get up close and personal with their heroes, but also the teenage-types, to see how these guys train and the level of preparation that goes into being an elite athlete."

"There's plenty of teenagers who would love to carve out a professional sporting career - it is a dream a lot of kids hold. This will give them that first-hand experience, so I would definitely say to get along and pick up any tips you can."

Nugent said RLI's affiliation with the Broncos was crucial for a number of reasons, not least of all the knowledge sharing component within the coaching ranks.

"One of the unsung elements is the chance for our coaches to get up close and personal with how an elite squad trains, prepares, and what sort of skill work they do," he said.

"It's a great benefit of having that Broncos affiliation, is the exposure our coaches get which they can then take back to their local clubs.

"In past years, the Wayne Bennetts and Kev Walters types; all those guys in elite systems sharing how they prepare their teams. I don't think we underline that enough. They've been great with helping to coach our coaches at a grassroots level."

Nugent believes the "state-level" facilities at North Ipswich Reserve are a significant reason the Broncos return year on year as the club's pre-season preparations ramp up ahead of round one.

"I think they like training at the Reserve, the local council does a great job preparing the surfaces and the facilities we have a very good," Nugent said.

"We're talking about $10m of cattle (players) running around. They don't want someone spraining an ankle out there."

Saturday will also serve as a chance for Ipswich Jets fans to get a close look at the three players - Jack Bird, James Roberts, and Corey Oates - allocated to play for the Jets for the upcoming Intrust Super Cup season, should they fall out of favour of the NRL side.

Topics:  brisbane broncos david nugent ipswich jets north ipswich reserve nrl rugby league ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
MP calls on authorities to urgently solve 'smell' mystery

MP calls on authorities to urgently solve 'smell' mystery

"We've got residential development juxtaposed to dump and refuge"

UPDATE: Owner's shock over Woodlands wedding cancellations

Scenes from the movie We Were Tomorrow filmed at Woodlands of Marburg. Photo: Contributed

Search on for new operators

Putting the 'care' back into health care

Adam Atherton (right) is celebrating ten years in business at Orion Family Physiotherapy with wife Emma and client Andrea Inglis of Collingwood Park.

Springfield small business celebrates 10 year milestone

Ipswich MP responds to your calls for voluntary dying laws

Advocate for assisted dying Liz Whitton.

It's an issue people get very emotional about: Jennifer Howard

Local Partners

The case for giving new sports a chance

It was not until I learnt the basics, and found a group of mates who had already embraced the sport, that I warmed to American Football.

Maddy's mad about athletics

Maddy Wells won the state heptathlon title.

Lockyer heptathlete ready for third National Champs.

Wood reaps rewards of hard work with Comm Games selection

REPRESENTATIVE: Stephanie Wood plays for Australia against New Zealand in the Constellation Cup.

"It's been quite a journey.”