Broncos to unleash teen sensation for NRL debut

Anthony Seibold is set to turn to a rising teenage star and an English soccer prodigy as Brisbane desperately attempt to get their season back on track.

Corey Oates (Origin), Richie Kennar (injury) and Jamayne Isaako (personal reasons) are unlikely to be available for Brisbane's crucial match against Cronulla on Sunday, forcing the club to test the depth of their outside backs stock.

Rising teenage star Xavier Coates has been earmarked as a potential fill-in on the wing while Oates heads into Origin camp while Manchester United prospect Herbie Farnworth is also in the mix to make his NRL debut.

Coates, 18, has had a stunning rise to success in 2019, earning man-of-the-match honours in the Queensland Under-18s State of Origin win and a call-up into the PNG Kumuls international squad over a week ago.

Xavier Coates talks to Broncos coach Anthony Seibold. Picture: AAP

The Broncos flew Coates down to Newcastle on Friday night as 18th man and coach Anthony Seibold said he would be in line for an NRL debut next week.

As well as Coates, Seibold mentioned former Manchester United prospect Herbie Farnworth as a potential wing cover.

The 19-year-old Englishman has been a standout for the Norths Devils in the Intrust Super Cup - sitting third on most points scored and the second highest tryscorer so far this season.

Farnworth was a talented soccer player in his younger days, even signing with Manchester United on a two-year deal at the age of 10, before switching his focus to rugby league.

Herbie Farnworth has been in great touch for Norths in the Intrust Super Cup. Picture: AAP

Seibold said both youngsters were in the mix to make their NRL debuts against the Sharks on Sunday.

"It's a tough challenge at the moment," Seibold said.

"We're going to lose some Origin guys and we've lost a couple more with injury.

"Jamayne Isaako is away at the moment so we're light on but that's the reality.

"There'll be a couple more debuts next week I would have thought so that's just where we're at, at the moment.

"We've got a couple young kids there.

Xavier Coates is in the mix to make his NRL debut.

"Xavier Coates, who just turned 18, he came down as 18th man with us (to Newcastle).

"He was a standout in the Queensland Under-18s game but hasn't played NRL yet.

"Herbie Farnworth has been going really good for Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup.

"He's a 19-year-old kid yet to make his debut.

"Those two guys will come into the wrecking."