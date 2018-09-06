Broncos ready for the unexpected against Dragons

HISTORY MAKING: The Brisbane Broncos defeated PNG Orchids 48-12 in last weekend's NRL Women's trial at Suncorp Stadium.

ALI Brigginshaw believes the Broncos must focus on getting their brand of footy right if they are to start their NRL Women's Premiership campaign on a winning note.

The Broncos host St George Illawara at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday prior to the NRL elimination final featuring the same two sides.

"We can't worry about what they are doing" was the call from the Broncos skipper, who suggested it would be silly to lose sleep over the machinations of the Dragons' attack since little is known about them.

"We don't actually know them as a team," Brigginshaw said.

"We know about Sammy Bremner, about Kezie Apps, about Annette Brander . . . but we don't know the halves, how they work, or their gameplan.

"We have to just focus on what we're doing. The result will come that way."

Brigginshaw believes the Broncos will have an advantage over their rivals from Wollongong, having played a trial together against the PNG Orchids last weekend.

"It was emotional to start with, all the girls were nervous," Brigginshaw recalled of the 48-12 win.

"There were a few errors that people wouldn't normally make, but once we got out there we were ready to get the job done.

"That will make a difference this week. The Dragons haven't had a trial, I think that's one way we will have the upper hand."

One of the key takeaways from the trial was the ease with which Brigginshaw and halves partner Kimiora Nati combined.

"She's awesome," Brigginshaw said of the Kiwi Ferns halfback.

"She's really an underrated half, and that's a good thing for us. People don't know what she does.

"She does things differently to me - she'll play the flick passes and steps, things I wouldn't do. It really makes us a good combination."

NRL Women's Premiership: Sunday (1.45pm) - Brisbane Broncos v St George Illawara Dragons at Suncorp Stadium.