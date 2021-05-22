Broncos pull off upset of the season

The Broncos recorded their 500th win on Saturday night and their first at the SCG. Digital image by Gregg Porteous Ã¯Â¿Â½ NRL Photos

Victor Radley’s hopes of making his Origin debut are over after he spent two stints in the sin bin and was placed on report four times for separate high shots as he completely lost the plot in his side’s shock loss to the Broncos.

With the Blues team set to be picked next Sunday, the hard-hitting lock needs a miracle if he wants to be available for Game One at the MCG on June 9.

The drama started after 12 minutes when the Roosters enforcer tried to lift his side with a big hit on Albert Kelly, only for the Origin hopeful to feel the full wrath of the Bunker.

Replays showed his arms caught Kelly in the midriff, but Radley’s shoulder made contact with the head, leaving the referee no choice but to send him to the sin bin, much to James Tedesco’s shock.

“I’m staggered by that one,” Andrew Voss said in Fox League’s commentary as fellow caller Corey Parker praised the tackle.

Radley might have felt hard done by with that one but he only had himself to blame in the second half when he whacked Tevita Pangai Junior across the chops as he became the first player since Cameron Munster in the 2018 GF to be sin binned twice in the same game.

He was placed on report for a third time when he hit Jamayne Isaako high, and then, with blood streaming from his nose, he raced in from an offside position to belt Xavier Coates cleanly, only to spoil it with high contact on the ground as things threatened to go nuclear.

While the full force of the tackles will be felt in the coming days, Radley’s absence crippled his teammates as their attack through the middle crumbled without their key link man on the field.

Victor Radley was sin-binned twice on Saturday night. Digital image by Gregg Porteous Ã¯Â¿Â½ NRL Photos

Upset of the year

The top five sides had only been beaten once by the other 11 teams this year, but that tally has doubled after the Broncos produced one of the greatest upsets in NRL history.

Bookmakers had the visitors as $10 outsiders after they were beaten by a combined score of 117-12 by the Roosters last year, but Brisbane defied the drift to stun the competition heavyweights with a team made up of unheralded youngsters and veterans on their last chance.

Playing his first NRL game since 2014, Albert Kelly sent his first kick out on the full but quickly found his feet to land a clutch 40/20 with 15 minutes to go to justify his shock recall to first grade.

Pangai spoils the party

It was meant to be the night Sam Walker rubbed it in Brisbane’s noses for letting him go, but for the first time in his young career, the teen sensation failed to fire on a night the club farewelled Jake Friend and welcomed Joseph Suaalii to the NRL.

No one told Broncos big man Tevita Pangai, who tormented Walker with every carry and was in his face every time he touched the ball, leading to two poor passes that were intercepted and resulted in tries.

It’s been a controversial week for Pangai, who was spotted with Tigers officials, but he put the drama aside to show why he’s once of the league’s fiercest back-rowers on his day.

