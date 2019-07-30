Broncos plotting NRLW title defence

BROTHERS' representative stars will turn their attention to the upcoming NRLW after falling short 26-6 in their quest to reach a maiden South-east Queensland women's Division One Grand Final.

Brisbane Broncos teammates Ali Brigginshaw and Brittany Breayley now commence preparations for the NRLW season which will coincide with the NRL finals series.

The skilful pair is sure to feature heavily if the Broncos can repeat the success of the fledgling competition's inaugural season.

The outstanding duo will then pull on the green and gold of the Jillaroos in the Downer World Cup Nines tournament to be played at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney in October.

Brigginshaw said elite players benefited from access to the best coaching and state-of-the-art facilities, and she could not wait to compete at the premier level again and play alongside some truly gifted athletes.

The Queensland and Australian halfback said she hoped the Broncos would overcome the Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors to defend their title.

"We have some new girls, so it depends on how we all come together,” she said.

"Hopefully, we'll be as good as last year.”

Encouraged after upstaging the minor premiership winning Panthers in the final round, Brothers entered the knockout semi-final hellbent on qualifying for the decider but met equally motivated resistance.

With distractions off-field disrupting the team's preparation, the Ipswich women were unable to ascend to the heights of last week, while the Panthers turned up with intent.

The blue and white butcher stripes were further disadvantaged when experienced campaigner Kody House went down early with an ankle injury.

"They just wanted it more,” Brigginshaw said.

"In semi-finals you can't expect to just win off flukey plays. You have to play good footy and that's exactly what they did. They were too big and too strong. We found it hard to stop their powerful forwards.”

With the Panthers controlling the ruck, their backs were unleashed out-wide. They found plenty of opportunity, with every one of their tries scored on the edges.

"With a team like that you can't allow them to have the ball for as long as they did,” she said.

"They got a roll on and it was too hard to stop.”

The Raceview club's lone highlight came mid-way through the first half when Brigginshaw delivered a deft short ball to send Taimane Levu through a gaping hole and in under the posts. In the closing stages, the Brothers machine had very little gas left in the tank. As it spluttered, Wests ran away with the contest.

Brigginshaw said the players wished to thank the club for its support throughout an at times frustrating season off-field.

The Brothers captain said the squad was gallant given the coaching dramas that plagued the side. She said all involved would move on from the disappointing conclusion and were all looking forward to next season.

"We're excited,” she said.

"It'll be a fresh start with new coaching staff. In the women's game you need to be continually learning and improving.”

Brigginshaw said the majority of players had committed for another season and an injection of fresh young talent was anticipated with new recruits targeted.

She hopes to see women's rugby league continue to grow and develop, and said with the right coaching more promising local players would progress to represent their state and country.

Burleigh meet Wests in the big dance after the Bears mauled Easts 14-6. Brigginshaw's money is on the Bears.