Broncos must shed dead weight

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Brisbane Broncos have not won a premiership since 2006.

Despite multi-million dollar state-of-the-art facilities and the healthiest bottom line in the land, the once glorious powerhouse of the NRL had a disastrous season capped by the indignation of suffering the heaviest defeat in the history of the finals. As a long-term supporter, I was horrified as I watched the Eels run riot. But what concerns me even more is the club's prospects are not looking any brighter next season. Despite possessing a string of young forwards who collectively are touted as the most talented pack in the comp, the Broncos will continue to struggle if they cannot find a half to steer the ship. Young Tom Deerdan showed promise before going down injured and long-suffering fans will be counting on him developing rapidly. A key issue is the club is not getting value for money out of its highest paid players. At the top, Darius Boyd has been a great player for Queensland and Australia. He has given us many lasting memories, however his days are numbered. At $800,000 per season, the Broncos simply can't afford to keep him on the books. Injury prone Jack Bird has rightfully been granted permission to look elsewhere, while Anthony Milford is perhaps the most overpaid player in the league.