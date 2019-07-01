Menu
Anthony Milford will be sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury. Picture: AAP
Broncos lose $1m man Milford indefinitely

by Chris Honnery
1st Jul 2019 4:19 PM
Brisbane Broncos' stuttering season has hit another hurdle with playmaker Anthony Milford joining Tom Dearden, Alex Glenn and Jack Bird on the sidelines.

The club announced the playmaker suffered left-lateral knee damage during last weekend's loss to Newcastle with club medics reporting Milford would be sidelined indefinitely.

Brisbane athletic performance coach Andrew Croll said: "It looks as though the early diagnosis is a lateral meniscus (injury)."

"The severity could be anywhere between one to two weeks with a conservative approach.

"If requiring surgery, depending on if it's a repair or removal, (recovery could be) anywhere between six to 12 weeks."

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for under-siege Broncos coach Anthony Seibold, who faces a litmus test against Cronulla on Sunday without a host of players.

Luckless winger Richard Kennar looks likely to undergo surgery to a dislocated shoulder pending results from a surgical review on Tuesday and will join halfback Tom Dearden (due back Rd 20), backrower Alex Glenn (Rd 16) and centre Jack Bird (season) in Brisbane's growing casualty ward.

However Milford's injury is by far the biggest blow with Seibold's playmaking stocks now dangerously thin.

The Broncos have already lost Kodi Nikorima (Warriors), Tanah Boyd (Titans) and teen sensation Sam Walker (Roosters) to rival clubs and with both Milford and Dearden sidelined for the immediate future, Brisbane's hopes will rest upon rookie halves options Sean O'Sullivan, Troy Dargan and Cory Paix.

With Darius Boyd set to return to fullback in Milford's absence, O'Sullivan is likely to retain the halfback jersey and leave the five-eighth role to either Dargan, Paix or versatile hooker Jake Turpin.

