Broncos, Ipswich renew development relationship

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold looks on during a Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill in Brisbane, Monday, January 7, 2019. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING JONO SEARLE

RUGBY League Ipswich has renewed its link with the Brisbane Broncos, extending its association with the NRL club into a fourth year.

After the expiry of the original three-year deal, both parties moved to continue the affiliation which brings Broncos players and staff to the Ipswich region at various points throughout the year in a player and coach education capacity.

Coaches and players are the big beneficiaries, with access to members of the Broncos backroom and coaching staff.

Clubs also benefit, with a plethora of paraphernalia distributed through junior clubs to help with fundraising ventures.

Rugby League Ipswich manager Brendon Lindsay was excited to welcome the Broncos back to the region for a fourth-successive season.

"It's a massive bonus for our area to again be attached to one of the biggest brands in rugby league,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay said the specifics of where and how the Broncos staff and players would be allocated across the season are yet to be finalised, however the previous trend of rotating through clubs would continue.

"Their development people come to the region and work with three or four clubs each year,” he said.

"(The Broncos) coaches will go in one night to do an update, and also take their players and kids as well for some sessions.

"Previously it's in a rotation where we hit each club every three or four years. That will continue.

"At this stage we are not sure which clubs will get it this year.”

The 13 junior clubs under the RLI banner will be provided a Broncos jersey to do with as they see fit, while tickets to Suncorp Stadium home games will be distributed through the clubs over the season.

"One other thing they've been able to do this year is include an open air box for one of their home games,” Lindsay said.

"We will look at using that to say thank you to sponsors and some of our key volunteers. It's a great way to say thank you to the people that have helped us this year.”

Lindsay said the benefits of bringing the Broncos to Ipswich would extend off the field as well.

"On top of the coach and player education, it's about being attached to a brand like the Broncos,” he said.

"They will also supply us with tickets, posters, stickers, jerseys . . . all great benefits no only on the field but also for our clubs off of it as well.”

Lindsay added the decision to extend for just one year was tied into building a potential development partnership between the local competition and the Ipswich Jets in the near future, with talks ongoing to that end.