Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Broncos coach Anthony Seibold looks on during a Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill in Brisbane, Monday, January 7, 2019. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING
Broncos coach Anthony Seibold looks on during a Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill in Brisbane, Monday, January 7, 2019. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING JONO SEARLE
Sport

Broncos, Ipswich renew development relationship

callum dick
by
19th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY League Ipswich has renewed its link with the Brisbane Broncos, extending its association with the NRL club into a fourth year.

After the expiry of the original three-year deal, both parties moved to continue the affiliation which brings Broncos players and staff to the Ipswich region at various points throughout the year in a player and coach education capacity.

Coaches and players are the big beneficiaries, with access to members of the Broncos backroom and coaching staff.

Clubs also benefit, with a plethora of paraphernalia distributed through junior clubs to help with fundraising ventures.

Rugby League Ipswich manager Brendon Lindsay was excited to welcome the Broncos back to the region for a fourth-successive season.

"It's a massive bonus for our area to again be attached to one of the biggest brands in rugby league,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay said the specifics of where and how the Broncos staff and players would be allocated across the season are yet to be finalised, however the previous trend of rotating through clubs would continue.

"Their development people come to the region and work with three or four clubs each year,” he said.

"(The Broncos) coaches will go in one night to do an update, and also take their players and kids as well for some sessions.

"Previously it's in a rotation where we hit each club every three or four years. That will continue.

"At this stage we are not sure which clubs will get it this year.”

The 13 junior clubs under the RLI banner will be provided a Broncos jersey to do with as they see fit, while tickets to Suncorp Stadium home games will be distributed through the clubs over the season.

"One other thing they've been able to do this year is include an open air box for one of their home games,” Lindsay said.

"We will look at using that to say thank you to sponsors and some of our key volunteers. It's a great way to say thank you to the people that have helped us this year.”

Lindsay said the benefits of bringing the Broncos to Ipswich would extend off the field as well.

"On top of the coach and player education, it's about being attached to a brand like the Broncos,” he said.

"They will also supply us with tickets, posters, stickers, jerseys . . . all great benefits no only on the field but also for our clubs off of it as well.”

Lindsay added the decision to extend for just one year was tied into building a potential development partnership between the local competition and the Ipswich Jets in the near future, with talks ongoing to that end.

brendon lindsay brisbane broncos development partner nrl rli rugby league ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Spit hood' and restraints for woman prisoner

    premium_icon 'Spit hood' and restraints for woman prisoner

    News Staff victims of disgusting attacks as court hears of disturbed woman's strange situation

    • 19th Feb 2019 2:30 PM
    Biker caught 52km/h over speed limit

    premium_icon Biker caught 52km/h over speed limit

    News Instant loss of licence for motorbike rider

    • 19th Feb 2019 3:09 PM
    Spring into dance

    premium_icon Spring into dance

    News New custom-built facility opens

    • 19th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Serial rapist puts shiver through suburb

    premium_icon Serial rapist puts shiver through suburb

    Crime Residents in an upmarket Brisbane suburb are panicking.