Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk gets hit by Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr on Friday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk gets hit by Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr on Friday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Pangai charged over ‘dog shot’

by Chris Honnery
5th Apr 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BFONCOS enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr faces up to three weeks on the sidelineS for his controversial shot on Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk during Friday night's game.

The NRL judiciary charged Pangai on Friday morning with grade-two dangerous contact.

An early guilty plea would cost him two matches but if he was unsuccessful in fighting the charge, carry over points result in a three-game suspension.

His shot on Cronk was condemned by rugby league legends Johnathan Thurston and Andrew Johns during the Channel 9 commentary on Friday night.

"That's a dead-set cheap shot," Johns said after the Pangai tackle.

"We have to get that out of the game.

"I think that should be a sin bin.

"He (Cronk) isn't looking and giving away 30kg ... watch the whiplash in his neck. It's a dog shot."

Cronk was less incendiary in his reactions to the hit.

"He didn't miss me. It's part of the game,'' Cronk said, adding it "hurt a lot''.

More Stories

Show More
andrew johns brisbane broncos cooper cronk johnathan thurston nrl sydney roosters tevita pangai jr
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Ipswich shines in world spotlight

    premium_icon Ipswich shines in world spotlight

    News Google wanted a ‘human’ to discover the hidden beauties of Ipswich for its Google Trekker site — and along came Josh ‘The Bear’ Kerr

    Police make arrest after dramatic car, foot chase in CBD

    premium_icon Police make arrest after dramatic car, foot chase in CBD

    Breaking Car mounts gutter as driver makes dash for freedom

    Six days equals a thousand dollars

    Six days equals a thousand dollars

    News Subscribe and win a $1000 gift voucher

    • 5th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Our projects are neglected in favour of political bickering

    premium_icon Our projects are neglected in favour of political bickering

    Opinion The cash-strapped state has funded one major project since 2017

    • 5th Apr 2019 11:02 AM
    • 1 GaryD17160