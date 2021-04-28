Broncos elite pay visit to Springfield students

STUDENTS at Springfield Central State High School have managed to rub shoulders with some of Brisbane Broncos elite.

Ali Brigginshaw and Scott Prince visited the school on Wednesday as part of the Beyond the Broncos Girls Academy launch for Term 2.

The program, which first started in 2016, aims to improve school attendance, increase confidence, and foster leadership among indigenous and Torres Strait Islander girls from Year 7-12.

Ms Brigginshaw said she was thrilled to have witnessed the positive impact the program had on young girls.

She said the Academy aimed to provide Springfield students the best possible start to life.

“Since the program was launched at the high school, we have seen an increase in school attendance with students valuing their education and setting goals for their future careers,” she said.

“We know that keeping these young girls in school and completing Year 12 provides crucial pathways to prosperity.”

Close to 20 students are enrolled for the Springfield program, while more than 1700 girls will take part across Queensland and Northern NSW.

Ali Brigginshaw from the Brisbane Broncos says the program is crucial to creating a link between cultural identity and academic achievement.

“Education is one of the most important tools young women can have and the benefits of higher education are endless,” Ms Brigginshaw said.

She said it was essential to help nurture a link between education and cultural identity.

“An important part of the program is embedding pride in their culture and having role models that they can look up to, inspiring them to take positive steps towards their future.”

General Manager of Community & Government Programs Christine Halliwell said Wednesday’s visit would likely help inspire countless Springfield students.

“The program is so valuable to our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls as it provides them with role models that teach our next generation of leaders how to better connect to culture, to be proud of their heritage and to place importance on their education,” she said.

She said the program had already positively impacted a number of students.

“The students have very bright futures ahead of them and we are proud to see how seriously they are taking their education.”

To find out more, visit broncos.com.au/community or email community@broncos.com.au .

