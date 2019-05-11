Menu
Jack Bird speaks to a Brisbane runner after leaving the field injured on Friday. Picture: Darren England/AAP
Broncos centre Jack Bird ruled out for rest of the season

11th May 2019 3:42 PM

JACK Bird's horror run since joining Brisbane continues, with the centre ruled out for the rest of the NRL season after scans revealed a ruptured ACL.

The high-profile Broncos recruit played just eight games last year in an injury-marred arrival from Cronulla, and had just started to hit his straps when he fell awkwardly in a tackle at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Bird, who had scans on Friday night that confirmed the extent of the injury, will undergo surgery and faces a six to nine month rehabilitation process at Red Hill.

The setback leaves coach Anthony Seibold pondering his centre options ahead of a clash against Latrell Mitchell's Roosters next weekend, with dumped duo James Roberts and Jamayne Isaako both a chance of receiving a lifeline.

It is a huge setback for the NSW State of Origin hopeful after he had begun to show signs of his best following a 2018 season ruined by a persistent sternum injury.

Bird had been one of the side's standouts in a disappointing opening eight rounds to the Seibold reign, although Friday's 26-10 defeat of Manly took them to 3-6 and eased the pressure somewhat.

Bird's injury opens the door for an immediate return for Roberts, but Seibold said following Friday's win that he would also consider injecting Isaako or Gehamat Shibasaki into the centres for the round 10 clash.

"It's a big challenge for whoever plays at centre there, whether it is Jimmy, Gehamat or Jamayne," Seibold said.

"I want to have a good look at the game and then pick a team (based) on what we are confronting, which is Latrell, who is the best left centre in the competition."

- AAP

