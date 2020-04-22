Broncos boss emerges as NRL’s White knight

Broncos CEO Paul White’s time at the club could be coming to an end this year. Picture: Peter Wallis

Broncos CEO Paul White’s time at the club could be coming to an end this year. Picture: Peter Wallis

Broncos boss Paul White has emerged as a genuine candidate to replace Todd Greenberg as the next chief executive officer of the NRL.

News Corp understands White has not ruled himself out of contention for the NRL's top job following Greenberg's departure on Monday.

A former police officer and mining executive, White has developed into one of the NRL's leading administrators in charge of the powerful Brisbane Broncos.

The Broncos amassed a competition-leading $52 million in revenue last year to confirm their standing as the NRL's richest club.

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

White's 10-year reign as Broncos CEO is scheduled to end in October this year, paving the way for him to step up to the NRL role.

While not commenting specifically on the NRL job, Broncos chairman Karl Morris praised White's credentials and commitment to the game.

"Paul bleeds rugby league," Morris said.

"He understands what it takes to run a successful club.

"He's able to deal with a variety of stakeholders and is used to the complexities of rugby league.

"Most people think rugby league is a relatively simple business but it's actually a very complicated business with a lot of stakeholders like sponsors, broadcasters, members, staff, fans, players, unions and player managers.

"That role between being a diplomat to a hard business person takes a certain skill set."

White took over the Broncos' top job from Bruno Cullen in January, 2011, having shifted to Red Hill from a lucrative mining role.

Traditionally a strong and well-resourced club, the Broncos have continued to thrive off the field under White's leadership and now reside in a $27 million club headquarters.

The Broncos have not won an NRL title under White, falling seconds short in the famous 2015 grand final loss to North Queensland.

But the club is one of the NRL's strongest performers and the only franchise to regularly turn a profit in a money-burning industry.

Former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg. Picture: Matt King/Getty

White, 54, does have some matters to take into consideration when it comes to the high-pressure job of being NRL chief.

A father of four daughters and proud Queenslander, White was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 and undergoes regular monitoring.

The pressure and scrutiny of the NRL job is also on another level compared to being in charge of the successful Broncos in a one-team-town.

White is understood to have a good relationship with powerful ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys, although he would not comment on his interest in the NRL role.

"Paul won't be making any comment about speculation on the NRL CEO role," a Broncos spokesman said.

"His sole focus is on getting the Broncos through this unprecedented time in our history and ensuring rugby league returns to the field as quickly as possible."

White has indicated he would be open to remaining at the Broncos beyond October 31 to help the club navigate through the implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Broncos' board would have to assess White's future if he was to request an early release from his contract.

Originally published as Broncos boss emerges as NRL's White knight