Broncos, Blues feel ‘gutted’ star’s pain

Star Brisbane prop Payne Haas says he would be "gutted" to be ruled out of Origin I after the NSW enforcer hobbled off with a knee injury in Melbourne's ruthless 40-12 mauling of the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

Before 23,600 fans, the bumbling Broncos were never in the hunt against the Melbourne machine as red-hot Nicho Hynes and two-try Brandon Smith consigned Brisbane to their 10th consecutive loss to the Storm.

The pain of the Broncos' latest Storm capitulation was compounded by the sight of boom bookend Haas leaving the field in the 51st minute with suspected medial ligament damage.

Early reports indicate Haas will be sidelined for between two to four weeks, almost certainly ruling him out of Origin I on Wednesday week and possibly the return bout at Suncorp Stadium on June 27.

"I am pretty gutted at the moment," Haas said. "We will see what happens tomorrow (with scans), fingers crossed I'm available, but I'm pretty gutted right now.

"They (Broncos doctors) have told me I will miss two to four weeks, so we'll see how my knee is tomorrow and take it day by day after that.

"I will be gutted to miss Origin. I really want to play Origin this year and I would be shattered to miss game one.

"It happened in the first minute of the game, Brandon Smith came in and my knee got twisted and it was hurting the whole time. I thought it was just a knock on the knee at first, but I just kept feeling it and thought I would come off to get it checked out."

Haas' collapse is not only a crushing blow for the Blues but also the Broncos, who cannot afford to lose his midfield presence and workrate, especially if they release prop cohort Matt Lodge to Newcastle.

BYE BYE MILF

Anthony Milford's career at Brisbane is all-but over after the unsigned $1 million playmaker hit rock bottom with a horror display.

Recalled for the third time this season, this was Milford's final, golden chance to show Walters he is worth keeping. Instead, Milford produced arguably the worst performance of his 189-game NRL career.

Milford missed five tackles and threw a series of poor passes. He was hooked 12 minutes from full-time. Milford's confidence looks shot. A fresh start might be the best thing for him.

"He is disappointed, he is not playing to his ability," Walters said.

HYNES AND MIGHTY

Off-contract Hynes demonstrated why he can be a backfield match-winner for the Broncos with a sizzling display against his possible future employer.

The Broncos tabled a formal offer to Hynes on match eve and Walters would have been impressed by the custodian's confidence, positioning and option-taking as he totally outpointed Brisbane opposite Jamayne Isaako.

Hynes is the most improved player in the league. He could be a revelation in the Broncos' No.1 jumper. "He had the wrong jumper on," Walters quipped.

Nicho HYnes was outstanding for the Storm. Picture: Nathan Hopkins/NRL Photos

TROPICAL CYCLONE ROBATI

One shining light for Brisbane was debutant Teui 'TC' Robati. He may be just 19 but Robati showed the fearlessness of a 100-gamer as he charged into the Storm defence like a young Gorden Tallis.

At 105kg, Robati is already well built and the New Zealand-born tearaway shapes as a rampaging prospect.

"He was a shining light," Walters said. "He is a player of the future for us."

TOM-FOOLERY

The Broncos would be foolish to farewell Lodge. If they need to offload a middle forward, they should cut Tom Flegler instead.

The 21-year-old is on $600,000 this season, a ridiculous salary for an emerging forward who displays none of the aggression, consistency or leadership potential as Lodge.

Flegler fell asleep at the blocks and his feeble missed tackle for Brandon Smith's opening try in the 18th minute set the tone for Brisbane's night of misery.

Originally published as Broncos, Blues feel 'gutted' star's pain