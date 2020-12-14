Menu
Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

by Jack McKay
14th Dec 2020 12:17 PM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will break an election promise and won't introduce voluntary assisted dying legislation by February.

Acting Premier Steven Miles today confirmed the Queensland Law Reform Commission had asked for extra time to draft proposed legislation - pushing back the date for when it can be introduced.

He partly blamed the recent caretaker arrangements for the delay, saying the QLRC was unable to consult on the issue during the October election campaign.

Acting Premier Steven Miles has announced delays in the introduction of voluntary assisted dying legislation. File picture
"By providing the law reform commission with the time and resources that they've indicated that they need, we can be assured that the Bill that will be considered by the parliament will be the best possible Bill," he said.

"It means that MPs and the community can be assured that the Bill that will be introduced to the parliament has been very, very carefully considered.

"We will take into account this additional time in the drafting of the Bill when we consider an implementation time frame."

The QLRC now won't come back with a final report until May 10 - at least two months after when Ms Palaszczuk had initially promised to introduce legislation to parliament.

Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman said there was a "significant degree of complexity" involved in the review.

"It also comes obviously as community members express a desire for an extension of time to make submissions," she said.

"We want everyone to be able to have their say. As the Acting Premier said, this will be introduced in the first half of next year."

Ms Fentiman said the legislation would be introduced to the parliament by the end of May.

She said the extra time meant the government could get work underway now to ensure there is a "shorter implementation time frame" if it passes the parliament.

Originally published as Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

