Broken main sends sewage flowing into Goodna Creek

Local councillor Paul Tully said raw sewage poured into Goodna Creek on Thursday evening, just 800 metres from the Brisbane River.
Local councillor Paul Tully said raw sewage poured into Goodna Creek on Thursday evening, just 800 metres from the Brisbane River.
Hayden Johnson
by

A BROKEN main has caused thousands of litres of raw sewage to flow into Goodna Creek and closed a major road in the city. 

On Thursday evening a sewer main at Goodna broke, discharging tens of thousands of litres of raw sewage into the creek - which flows into the Brisbane River. 

Queensland Urban Utilities worked through the night to fix the break but Brisbane Terrace, between Goodna and Redbank, remains closed to all through traffic. 

Local councillor Paul Tully said raw sewage poured into Goodna Creek on Thursday evening, just 800 metres from the Brisbane River. 

Cr Tully said QUU had done a remarkable job, with a deep excavation required to locate the sewer main break. 

"Brisbane Terrace remains closed forcing motorists to use the Ipswich Motorway to access local suburbs," he said. 

Cr Tully said the raw sewage had been trapped in a pond in the creek, but rain could cause it to flow downstream into the Brisbane River. 

