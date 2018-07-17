Toowoomba Range moving again after truck hazard cleared

Traffic backed up on the Warrego Highway near the Toowoomba Range.

UPDATE, 11AM: Cars on the Toowoomba Range are moving again after a broken down truck caused a bottleneck this morning.

According to the Queensland Traffic Network, the hazard has now been cleared.

Earlier: A BROKEN down truck has caused a traffic jam hundreds of cars deep on the way up the Toowoomba Range this morning.

According to the Queensland Traffic Network, the truck broke down just after 7.15am in the left lane at Redwood, near the bottom of the range.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.