Broc's major boost for Ipswich SuperSprint series

St Andrew's Private Hospital have come on board to assist Ipswich racer Broc Feeney in this weekend's Super3 event at Queensland Raceway.

St Andrew's Private Hospital have come on board to assist Ipswich racer Broc Feeney in this weekend's Super3 event at Queensland Raceway.

MOTORSPORT: Young Kumho Super3 Supercars star Broc Feeney will have home crowd support at this weekend's Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway as he welcomes St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital to his program.

Feeney, 16, is second on the points standings heading to Willowbank after winning on debut at Phillip Island earlier this year in the Exit Timeshare Now Supercar.

The teenager has been testing at Ipswich with great success and it is a homecoming for him.

"It will be the first time that I've raced a Supercar on Queensland Raceway,'' Feeney said. "But it was the track that I had my first ever Supercars drive thanks to Paul Morris and I've done a lot of testing at the track in the Supercar, but also have raced in the local Hyundai Excel Series there and have had some success.

"We're pretty confident of a good showing at Ipswich this weekend. It is great that we'll have some local support from St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital and their staff with us over the weekend.

"The patients I'm sure will tune in through Fox Sports as well and you never know, the next Supercars star might be born in the maternity section while we're on track.''

Jude Emmer, CEO of St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital, was excited by the opportunity to lend support to Feeney when racing on local soil.

"St Andrew's is community focused in providing the best private healthcare in the region, so to have this opportunity to support a young star like Broc is something we're incredibly happy to do," said Ms Emmer.

"We've followed his career closely and his ascension to Supercars has been quite rapid, so we're excited by the chance to back someone so young pursuing their dreams.

"Motor racing through the Willowbank complex adds a lot to the community of Ipswich and this is one way that we can be involved, have a presence among the thousands of motorsport fans from the region and afar that will be at Queensland Raceway across the weekend."

Feeney will hit the track in the Exit Timeshare Now machine for the first time today for practice.

Qualifying and a race are on tomorrow, before two races on Sunday, the last of which brings the curtain down on the Supercars annual visit to the region.