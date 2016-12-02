Broadband divide splitting Ipswich into two 'classes'

HAVES AND HAVE NOTS: The NBN gets rolled out in West Ipswich, but many Ipswich residents continue to suffer with a second class service.

RESIDENTS in Ipswich suburbs like Silkstone, Raceview and Flinders View have been left in National Broadband Network (NBN) no-man's land, insists Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Mr Neumann drew attention in a speech to parliament about how the Coalition's "second-rate NBN” had divided communities in his electorate.

"There are suburbs where, on one side of the street, people have Labor's NBN, and across the road there are residents who rely on the copper network of the last century - a multi-technology mess,” he said in a speech to parliament.

"Essentially we have digital divisions in streets, suburbs, regions and country areas in my electorate.

"Looking at the rollout plan, large chunks of my electorate will be neglected.

"They are not slated for anything in the near future in central Ipswich suburbs.”

Mr Neumann continued, saying bad decisions have resulted in an increase in the cost of the rollout of the NBN.

"The government ... dumped Labor's plan to roll out fibre to the premises and the cost is double,” Mr Neumann said.

"Instead of being $29.5 billion as the Coalition promised in opposition, this government has seen a massive blowout in projected costs, to about $56 billion.”

According to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) 2016 annual report most NBN complaints in Australia come from regional areas.

In 2015-16 the TIO recorded 7480 fault issues for NBN services, a 147.8% increase on the previous year. Complaints about NBN connections rose 63.2%.

Mr Neumann said he was being inundated by complaints about the NBN.

"It a constant source of angst for residents in Ipswich and the Somerset region and is one of the top complaints I receive from constituents in the office and on my mobile offices,” he said.