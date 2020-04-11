Brittany loves winning at ‘home’

TROT TACTICS

SKY Channel “Front of House” lady Brittany Graham has come home and is in win mode already.

The following is lifted from the Harness Racing Australia website, by Duane Ranger.

The 24-year-old broadcaster, who grew up around horses, has now driven two winners and a third from four starts since relocating back to Fernvale from Sydney last week.

Graham has now driven more than 240 career winners, with more than $1.2 million in prize money earned.

“I made the decision to head home on the Tuesday, and within 24 hours I was back where I wanted to be,” Graham said. “I’m still working for Sky Racing, but the aim is to carry on helping out my sister (Stephanie) and drive a little more.”

It was through her sister that Graham got the drive behind the Alex Johnstone trained Camroller (9) in the last race at Albion Park on Saturday.

It was Graham’s only steer of the night and she got the outsider home at $24 odds.

Graham sat in the one-one position with the Johnstone trainee, before giving the Million Dollar Cam gelding his head, pacing away to win by 1.7m with a 1:57.8 mile rate over 2,138 metres.

“He’s the type that needs things to go his way, but when we landed the one-one he was travelling strongly, and I tried to hold him in that position for as long as I could because I knew there were a couple of speed horses behind us who were also waiting to make their move,” Graham said.

“Michael Boots bred and owns Camroller, and I hear he’s now for sale so I’m sure he will make someone else a very nice racehorse.”

It was the seven-year-old’s 12th win in 78 starts, as well as 17 placings for $69,867 in earnings.

Two days earlier, Graham also drove the Stephanie Graham trained Targaryen Hanover to a half-neck victory in the fourth race at Marburg.

The former Botra Queensland Young Drivers Champion said she was now determined to drive even more career winners.

“I really love driving. You can’t beat that winning feeling, but I also enjoy broadcasting a lot and will always be grateful to Kevin and Kay Seymour, who sent me to Sky Racing Academy Course in 2016,” Graham said.

In 2016, the Business Management/Marketing graduate was offered some casual work with Sky Racing and covered the New Zealand Cup in Christchurch that year.

“My career developed from there and I never changed my licence over when I relocated south - I’m still very much a proud Queenslander.

“Dad (Darrel) taught me a lot about harness racing, I got the bug real early,” Graham said.

See, harness is very addictive, but can be very rewarding at times.

Track update

WORK is about to commence on the projected track resurface at Marburg.

Start day, at this point, is set down for Tuesday.

To make this happen the track will be closed from 8am to 5pm each day.

Two sulky widths on the outside will be available for work until the main racing surface is completed and then, hopefully, no more than two days will see the job finished.

The Marburg Pacing Association apologises in advance for any inconvenience this may cause to trainers, but the end result will be a top class racing and training strip which should provide approximately three years service before another upgrade is necessary.

The track closure will take place from Tuesday, May 4.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: E/w 3: Maretti (C Geary).

R2: E/w 5: Subtle Delight (J Elkins).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Jumping Jolt (J Elkins) And Mafuta Vautin (B Graham).

R4: E/w 1: Lexus On The Beach (H Barnes).

R5: Quinella 5-10: Bradness El Fuego (B Barnes) and Johnny White (P Diebert).

R6: Quinella 1-5: Pelosi (J Cremin) and Eternal Promise (A Sanderson).

R7: Quinella 1-5: Dark Energy (G Dixon) and Glenferrie Hood (P McMcMullen).

R8: Quinella 1-8: Just Rokin (N Dawson) and Bettorthanajeep (A Donohoe).

R9: Quinella 1-2: Bezza (T Lethaby) and Laughing Emoji (P McMullen).

R10: Quinella 5-10: Greg The Great (P McMullen) and Our Overanova (G Dixon).

Selections for Marburg tomorrow.

R1: 2-3-4: High Cloud Lass (D Smith)-Jansson (S Doherty)-Illawong Champers (M Elkins).

R2: 1-2-5: Elzboy (P Diebert)-Mister Decorum (R Gorman)-Ideal Tiger (C Sneddon).

R3: 5-6-8: Somehowsomeway (G Harris)-Little Dee (C Butler)-Sir Bulski (T Gillespie).

R4: 3-2-1: Sweet Jasmine (N Chalk)-Scheu Creek (E Cain)-Wheres Tascott (P Diebert).

R5: 5-3-7: Tascott Lady (P McMullen)-Warner (A Garrard)-Tearaway Diamond (M Elkins).

R6: 2-4-9: Tick Of The Clock (T Lethaby)-Ali Downunder (S Doherty)-Soldier Of Fortune (D McMullen).

R7: 4-6-9: Top Flight Cruize (P Diebert)-Targaryen Hanover (B Graham)-Aqua Cruiser (M Tenardi).

Honour board

THE leader board is still focused on the lower Brisbane Valley. Pete McMullen was the big winner on the driver’s side scoring seven times.

Chantal Turpin and John McMullen were the winningest trainers on three apiece.

Most pleasing was The Last Dragon, trained by Mitchell Dawson. Chloe Butler had the steer.

Redcliffe, April 3: Eternal Promise (Adam Sanderson for Grant Dixon); Jumping Jolt (Justin Elkins for Greg Elkins); Havana Moon (Narissa McMullen for Richard Hutchinson); Bettor Watch Him (Pete McMullen for Murray Thomas); Thank Heaven for Girls (Pete McMullen for Dale Belford); Chanceless Century (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); The Last Dragon (Chloe Butler for Michell Dawson).

Albion Park, April 4: Clarkey (Adam Sanderson for Ian Gurney); Just Rokin (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Feelingforarainbow (Nathan Dawson for Dave Russell); Feelingforamiracle (Kelli Dawson for Geoff Dawson); Greg The Great (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Camroller (Brittany Graham for Alex Johnstone).

Albion Park, April 7: Aye Aye Captain (Hayden Barnes for Wayne Graham); Havana Magic (Nathan Dawson for Kay Crone); Miss Ruby Sunshine (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Blade (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini).

Redcliffe, April 8: Studleigh Will (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Amaya Becomes (Pete McMullen for Chantal McMullen); Lethal Star (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Chromozone (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon); Corindhap Creek (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).