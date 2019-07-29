Menu
Woman in Cyprus rape case arrested
British woman in Cyprus rape case arrested

29th Jul 2019 5:42 AM

A 19-year-old British woman has been arrested on suspicion of filing a false complaint of gang rape for which a dozen Israeli teens were held, Cyprus police say.

Seven of the Israelis were released on Sunday, a police official said. Five were released last week.

The 12 individuals had initially been detained on a court order in mid-July after the woman said she was assaulted in a hotel room in the resort of Ayia Napa. The youths denied the claim.

"Rape never took place," one police source said. The woman is being held on suspicion of public mischief after giving another statement to police.

A lawyer for some of the suspects, Ioannis Habaris, said a civil lawsuit would be filed on behalf of the youths.

"The alleged victim has refrained from her statement and will be charged with public nuisance for giving false testimony," Habaris said.

By law, Cypriot authorities are required within 24 hours of an arrest to take a suspect before a magistrate where an extension of remand can be requested.

