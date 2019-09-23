Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands of holiday makers stranded.
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands of holiday makers stranded.
Travel

Travel firm collapses: Will it affect you?

23rd Sep 2019 11:40 AM

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, has collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holiday-makers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

The firm runs hotels, resorts, airlines and cruises for 19 million people a year in 16 countries.

It currently has 600,000 people abroad, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge rescue operation.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and it will work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers home over the next two weeks.

More Stories

Show More
business editors picks holidays thomas cook travel

Top Stories

    Missing Salisbury man could be in Deebing Heights

    Missing Salisbury man could be in Deebing Heights

    News Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from Salisbury.

    Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    premium_icon Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    Crime Police arrested the man following the robbery last week.

    Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    premium_icon Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    Politics The formerly sacked councillor is aiming for a comeback

    Buyer needed to save 90 jobs at 50-year-old Ipswich company

    premium_icon Buyer needed to save 90 jobs at 50-year-old Ipswich company

    Business It boasts a fleet of more than 200 machines and vehicles