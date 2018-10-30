Richest suburbs owe millions in unpaid fines

Residents of the blue-chip suburbs of Hamilton (above) and Ascot aren’t above shirking their fines, having racked up $2.7 million in debts.

Residents of the blue-chip suburbs of Hamilton (above) and Ascot aren’t above shirking their fines, having racked up $2.7 million in debts.

RESIDENTS in some of Brisbane's wealthiest suburbs aren't paying their bills, with inner-city areas owing millions in unpaid fines for everything from speeding to failing to vote.

A postcode analysis by Queensland Treasury has revealed residents in the blue-chip suburbs of Ascot and Hamilton have a current debt of $2.7 million for traffic offences, unpaid tolls, court orders and other government fines.

The suburbs rank as Queensland's highest average income area, with an average annual taxable income of $101,505, according to the most recent data from the Australian Taxation Office.

The 4005 postcode, including Teneriffe, pictured, has $3 million in fines owing. Picture: AAP/David Clark

In the 4005 postcode, encompassing New Farm and Teneriffe, where the average income is $93,745, the figure for unpaid fines grows to $3 million, shared between just 1972 people.

However they are far from the state's worst.

The Logan area harbours the biggest debts, with the 4207 postcode, which includes Yarrabilba, Logan Village, Holmview and Woongoolba, failing to pay $27.4 million in fines.

The Logan Central, Kingston and Woodridge area adds another $24.6 million, while residents in Ipswich owe $25.6 million.

The largest number of defaulters live in the Cairns region, with 10,256 people owing money to the penalty enforcer, followed by Toowoomba, and the Gold Coast suburbs of Southport and Labrador.

When issued with a fine, an offender has 28 days to pay before the notice is referred to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

In total, Queenslanders have failed to pay $1.2 billion in fines, including about $200 million in unpaid tolls, a Treasury spokesman said.

More than $75 million has been scraped back into government coffers since the start of July, but authorities have added $88 million in new fines in that time.

A report released this year by the Queensland Audit Office found more than $400 million was tied up in debts that were over four years old, with 400,000 debts more than a decade old.

BIGGEST FINES

1. 4207 - $27.4m (Yarrabilba, Logan Village, Holmview, Woongoolba)

2. 4305 - $25.6m (Ipswich area)

3. 4114 - $24.6m (Logan Central, Kingston, Woodridge)

4. 4350 - $20.9m (Toowoomba area)

5. 4300 - $19.2m (Springfield Lakes, Spring Mountain, Goodna)

6. 4215 - $18.5m (GC-Southport, Labrador, Chirn Park)

7. 4870 - $18.1m (Cairns area)

8. 4510 - $17.9m (Caboolture, Bellmere)

9. 4209 - $16.26m (Coomera, Upper Coomera, Pimpama)

10. 4132 - $16.22m (Marsden, Crestmead)

MOST DEBTORS

1. 4870 - 10,256 (Cairns area)

2. 4350 - 10,203 (Toowoomba area)

3. 4215 - 9698 (GC-Southport, Labrador, Chirn Park)

4. 4207 - 9114 (Yatala, Logan Village, Holmview, Woongoolba)

5. 4305 - 8766 (Ipswich)