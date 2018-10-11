$20b Metro network great but not enough

A PLANNED $20 billion expansion of the Brisbane Metro would quadruple the public transport network by 2043.

Work on stage one of the Metro is underway with services - from Eight Mile Plains to Roma St, and the University of Queensland to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital - to be up and running in 2023, followed a year later by the State Government's Cross River Rail system.

Crucial as they are, Brisbane Deputy Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the projects were just the start of addressing the region's public transport needs.

"The critical thing is to have a pipeline of projects beyond (those)," he said.

"The planning needs to be done for the next round before Metro and Cross River Rail are completed. We need to move seamlessly from those projects into the next round."

An artist’s impression of the Brisbane Metro system.

"The way Metro has been designed is that it's an expandable model. The first two metro lines are just stage one and there will be stages 2, 3, 4 and 5. A network of Metro lines across the city is something we should be aspiring to," Cr Schrinner said.

Future expansions are likely to take the system to Bracken Ridge in the north, Springwood in the south, ­Capalaba in the east and, possibly, Kenmore and the Centenary suburbs in the west.

"Within that 25-year period we should be looking at all those options, absolutely," Cr Schrinner said.

They would add 62km to the 21km of existing busways being repurposed for the first two lines for the high-frequency (every three minutes peak hour, five minutes rest of the day) Metro system.

"While it's a $1 billion project, if the entire two Metro lines were delivered from scratch, I'd say it would be around a $10 billion project," Cr Schrinner said.

"So future extensions, we're looking $10 to $20 billion worth of work."

Deputy Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Metro and Cross River Rail projects were just the start of addressing the region’s public transport needs. Picture: Peter Wallis

The expansion of Metro would depend on the construction of new busways by the State Government.

The State Infrastructure Plan includes the extensions to Bracken Ridge, Capalaba and Springwood. Transitways offering dedicated bus lanes to Chermside and Carindale are planned as "medium-term'' solutions. Design will start in the coming weeks on the dedicated 2.3km bus corridor between Kedron and Chermside.

Attracting private sector investment through development opportunities around new stations would be important, Cr Schrinner said, but borrowing to build vital infrastructure was "perfectly reasonable and justifiable".

Initial Metro services will operate 20 hours a day, five days a week and all night Friday and Saturdays.

Cr Schrinner said that by 2043, citywide 24/7 public transport will be the norm.

Buses and local shuttles, possibly operated by rideshare companies, will connect into mass transit such as Metro and train stations. They will be driverless within 10 to 15 years and will change their routes according to demand registered digitally.