Alleged mosque attacks 'un-Australian', says MP

THE Kuraby mosque confrontation has caused irreversible fractures in the southside community, according to Islamic Council Queensland vice president Ali Kadri.

Today marks one week since the alleged verbal attack was launched on worshippers at Masjidal Al Farooq also commonly referred to as the Kuraby Mosque on Beenleigh Rd.

A similar incident occurred a day later at Darra Mosque in Oxley.

Sadly, Mr Kadri said verbal attacks on individuals, particularly women, were a "daily occurrence", although the "majority of people are supportive" of Muslims in Brisbane.

"This is going to scare people a lot," Mr Kadri told the Southern Star.

"I am fearful for the future of our community."

The Kuraby incident, which has been labelled 'un-Australian' by Federal Member for Moreton Graham Perrett, was captured on film and left the people inside - including a 15-year-old boy and a 65-year-old man - shaken.

Four men have been charged over the mosque incidents and will appear in Holland Park Magistrates Court on July 25 on charges of public nuisance, trespassing and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

Mr Kadri said it was "disappointing" the situation had ended the way it did.

It has now prompted mosques to up their security with CCTV camera being installed and lockout hours being put in place.

"It (the incident) is unacceptable," he told the Southern Star.

"I don't think the government is doing enough.

"I would really like to see some serious long-term solutions from the community and from the government."

Mr Kadri believes it is important people continue to "mix" with people of different views, nationalities and religions to avoid relationships in the community from being "eroded" further.

But he understands why "enclaves" were already starting to develop in Brisbane and finding a safe suburb to live in was a "genuine problem" for Muslims.

Community response

Federal Member for Moreton Graham Perrett has publicly stated the incident was 'un-Australian'.

"I've known Ali Kadri and the local team at Kuraby Mosque for many years," he told the Southern Star.

"Ali is the captain of the Moreton team that takes on Rankin every year in our community cricket shield - a game to celebrate inclusion, harmony and multiculturalism - all things that make the southside a great place to live.

"We must all respect religious institutions and the right of people to freely practice their faith

- whether you are religious or not of faith.

"I am disturbed by these events on so many levels. Children being prevented from exercising their freedom of faith while being intimidated and bullied is particularly sad.

Mr Perrett said that the men should know that their actions are "un-Australian" and "not how fair-minded Australians act".

"It's certainly not behaviour that reflects the shared values of Brisbane's southside," he said.

"I know the southside community is stronger than these fringe radicals. The southside that so many of us love and call home has more that unites us than divides us. We all have a duty to call out and condemn these acts, while always promoting an inclusive and accepting community."

Brisbane residents have jumped to the defence of the worshippers impacted by the incident at the mosque.

"That's terrible. I'm very sorry to hear that happened and I'm glad you're standing up against it," Hugh Rose-Miller wrote to Mr Perrett on Facebook.

"Thank you Graham Perret for strengthening the voice, Syed Umer Shah added.

Paul Ferrari wrote: "Sad to hear that not even a place of worship is immune."

Glenn Boyd wrote on the Kuraby Mosque Facebook page: "It is very sad that those attending your mosque have been intimidated by a group of bigoted and narrow-minded individuals. Please know that the vast majority of Australians support your right to worship and celebrate your faith."

But sadly others have fuelled the racial fire with their vitriolic comments that were not suitable for republishing.