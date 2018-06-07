Menu
Andrew Douglas Macintosh is accused of being the Brisbane ‘poo jogger’.
Offbeat

Alleged poo jogger’s fallout as story goes viral

by Patrick Billings
7th Jun 2018 2:42 PM

THE man outed as Brisbane's alleged poo jogger has resigned from his corporate role at a leading retirement village.

Andrew Douglas Macintosh, 64, was a senior manager at one of Australia's leading retirement village operators.

Andrew Douglas Macintosh was charged with public nuisance after Greenslopes residents snapped off a shot of a jogger defecating on their pathway.
As revealed by The Courier-Mail, Mr Macintosh was charged after allegedly defecating on a unit block pathway in Greenslopes while going about his morning run.

The alleged deed was captured on camera by a fed-up resident.

Mr Macintosh was a national quality manager with Aveo and a member of Brisbane City Council's Inclusive Board.

This morning Aveo confirmed Mr Macintosh - a former director of the Retirement Village Association of Australia - had now resigned from the company.

"Until yesterday, Aveo Group was not aware of the charges laid against Mr Macintosh," a company spokesman said.

"Aveo Group is distressed and disappointed at the alleged incidents concerning Mr Macintosh. He has tendered his resignation to the company today and is no longer an employee of Aveo Group.

"Aveo will continue to extend its support to Mr Macintosh for help that he may require.

His resignation came as the story went viral on social media, trending on Twitter. One user even created the Twitter handle @poojogger.

 

 

 

 

 

 

    Local Partners