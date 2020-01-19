Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young woman struck by lightning

by Isabella Magee
19th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital after lightning struck a crane she was working in early this morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was working through the storm in a crane just off the Port of Brisbane's Port Drv when the vehicle was struck by lightning about 2.50am.

She was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

More storms are forecast for the southeast on Sunday, with Brisbane expected to get between 10-30mm of rain.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency lightning storm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former candidate makes call on next election

        premium_icon Former candidate makes call on next election

        News ‘There has been an enormous change in circumstances since I first ran’

        • 19th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        ‘I was terrified’: Lockyer firey’s story behind winning photo

        premium_icon ‘I was terrified’: Lockyer firey’s story behind winning...

        News They had only been firefighters for a year when these two volunteers battled...

        OPINION: How the QT will cover the council election

        premium_icon OPINION: How the QT will cover the council election

        News Forums, mythbusters and more to help you decide who to vote for

        HOPE: Heavy rain creates ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

        premium_icon HOPE: Heavy rain creates ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

        News Creeks have started to flow for the first time in years, and while we need more...