Brisbane woman slain in random stabbing attack

A Queensland woman who was allegedly murdered by a prowler in Tasmania had only moved to the small town three weeks earlier.

Redlands woman Gabrielle McCarthy, 23, was found dead about 3am on Tuesday after the friend with whom she was staying called police to advise someone was in her Ulverstone house.

Police said her friend, who was at home with her two young children stayed on the line until officers arrived and found Ms McCarthy with stab wounds.

Gabrielle McCarthy, 23, has been killed while staying with a friend after moving to Tasmania. Picture: Supplied

Ms McCarthy's brother Casey McCarthy posted a heartbreaking tribute to his "beautiful baby sister" online saying she had only moved to Tasmania three weeks ago.

"This morning a beautiful soul who wanted nothing but peace in her life was taken away from us," he wrote.

"Moved to Tasmania just 3 weeks ago. Just to be murdered today. No one deserves to be stabbed to death.

"Gabs, we love you, we're sorry we couldn't protect you and I'm awfully sorry this happened to you.

"May you now be in peace my beautiful baby sister."

Detectives took a man who lives about 200m up the street into police custody in relation to the incident but no charges have been laid.

Detective Inspector Kim Steven said yesterday it appeared the attack was random.

"At this early stage it does not appear the man arrested has any connection to the 23-year-old woman who had arrived … to stay with her friend about three weeks ago," he said.

Tasmania Police on the scene after Gabrielle McCarthy’s body was found. Picture: Twitter/@MonteBovill

Teresita Philp has lived in Main St, Ulverstone, which is on the northern coast of the island state, since the 1980s said told The Mercury in Hobart that the horrific crime had rocked their usually quiet town.

"It's very scary and I am glad I have visiting family around me right now," Ms Philp said.

"Ulverstone has a reputation as a safe place to live. The fact that it seems to have been so random is very concerning and I think that is what is worrying everyone so much."

Originally published as Brisbane woman slain in random stabbing attack after Tassie move