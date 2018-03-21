Rainy weather unlikely to dampen fans’ spirits

PACK your poncho and your gumboots - tonight's Ed Sheeran concert at Suncorp Stadium will be a wet one.

Scattered showers will hover around the southeast for the next couple of days, with rain likely for the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Jim Richardson forecasts rain could become a little heavier tonight.

"If I was attending the concert I'd certainly think about packing an umbrella," he said.

"Looking on the radar there is a fair bit of shower activity at the moment through the southeast coast and that's just due to a high pressure system and associated ridge up the coast and that's sticking around for the next few days," he said.

"We've got south-easterly winds along most of the east coast, and with that, the shower activity.

"There's also a few troughs embedded within the ridge itself and they can increase the shower activity."

Scheduled track maintenance caused public transport chaos, with passengers leaving from the city on the Caboolture/Sunshine and Redcliffe lines being moved on to buses at Northgate station, with delays of up to one hour.