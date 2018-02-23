Worst is still to come: Brace for a month’s worth of rain

PARTS of Queensland could cop up to 300mm of rain across the weekend in one of the worst starts to the wet season on record.

The state's emergency services have warned flash flooding has already hit many roads across Queensland, sparking warnings for people to steer clear of rising water on the roads.

Strong winds, heavy rain and possible storms are expected to lash the state in coming days.

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders told news.com.au some areas will see a month's worth of rain in one day.

"Boreen Point weather station received 171mm in the 24 hours to 9am," he said.

Mr Saunders said heavy falls are expected across the weekend and possibly into next week.

"Following one of the worst starts to a wet season on record, a major rain and storm outbreak will continue across Queensland into next week," he said.

Townsville will remain wet for the next few days at least.

"This is due to an influx of very humid air from the Coral Sea, which is undercutting colder air sitting above inland Queensland.

"Warm air and cold air never really get along too well and often this leads to extreme weather, and in this case heavy rain and severe thunderstorms."

A Severe Weather Warning has been issued for heavy rainfall for parts of #SEQld S of Brisbane. 6hr rain totals of 90-130mm, with up to 180mm possible about the #ScenicRim #GoldCoast Hinterland and Border Ranges. Conditions to ease Sat am. #bigwet Details: https://t.co/ic4cL38IM2 pic.twitter.com/ortMU7pFLC — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 23, 2018

Forecasters predict 24 hour rainfall totals of 150mm to 250mm, while heavier falls up to 300mm are possible around the Gold Coast hinterland and the southern border ranges.

Mr Saunders said parts of the state were already under deluge.

Townsville Airport 85mm has had wettest week in 9 months with 85mm of rain recorded, while Mackay copped 91mm.

Bundaberg had its wettest week in four months with 132mm of rain, while the southwest town of Injune recorded 198mm, making it the wettest week in eight years.

The BOM have issued a Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall for parts of Southwest Queensland South of Brisbane.

According to the BOM, six hour rain totals of 90-130mm are expected with up to 180mm around the Scenic Rim region, Gold Coast Hinterland and Border Ranges.

It's 💦💧☔️ on the roads today! Stay safe and drive to conditions. There are reports of flooded roads throughout parts of Queensland so stay up-to-date with weather warnings and road closures ⛔️. We say this a lot and we will continue to say it: if it's flooded forget it. — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) February 22, 2018

Mr Saunders also warned further severe thunderstorms are likely on today across Queensland.

"In the east flash flooding in the main threat, including southeast Queensland, while over western Queensland organised storms could produce damaging/destructive winds," he said.

"The event will continue from Saturday to Monday and threatens to bring not only flash flooding but also river flooding as catchments become increasingly saturated."

He said at least another 50mm is likely for most of northern and eastern Queensland over the next week, but many locations will see over 100mm with localised totals closer to 300mm, especially in the tropics.

Wild weather has already lashed northern and central Queensland.

Around 30,000 properties across north and central Queensland were left without power as the wild storms hit and left extensive damage to properties on Tuesday.

Brisbane has so far escaped the worst of the wild weather but the BOM warn storm activity is possible over the coming days.

The city is expecting a top of 26C today with showers and up to 90mm of rain expected.

Showers and storms are forecast across the weekend with tops of 28C and 33C expected on Saturday and Sunday.

