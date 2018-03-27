Flash flooding, storm warnings for southeast

WHILE the north continues to reel from flooding in the wake of ex-cyclone Nora, localised showers and storms are causing flash flooding in the southeast, with forecasters warning more is on the way.

High humidity and dark grey skies have shrouded the southeast for the past two days, with heavy bursts of rain causing localised flooding on a number of Brisbane roads.

Dark rain clouds are covering the city as the Bureau of Meteorology warn more showers are on the way for this afternoon and evening.

Forecasters have also warned of possible storms, along with the showers, on the Sunshine Coast.

SAMFORD Rd at UPPER KEDRON Rd in Keperra now has water across the road. QPS are on scene direction traffic. There is also a crash at the intersection. #bnetraffic #qldtraffic https://t.co/3foVWq82TQ — SEQ incidents (@SEQincidents) March 27, 2018

Humidity has also been painfully high for locals, sitting at 90 per cent at 6am, dropping down to 82 per cent by 11am.

Play has been abandoned at the Sheffield Shield final at Allan Border field as a result of the poor weather.

Rain is forecast around much of the southeast, with up to 25mm of rain expected on the Queensland border at Coolangatta.

Inland, the Darling Downs will be drier with just the chance of a shower this afternoon.

The rest of the week is expected to bring sporadic rain, with a 50 per cent chance of showers in Brisbane tomorrow.

The BoM is forecasting muggy conditions, with temperatures expected to hover around 30 degrees throughout the Easter long weekend.

The Gold and Sunshine coasts are also expecting similar conditions for the rest of the week.