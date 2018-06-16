Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Coldest morning of year

by Jack McKay
16th Jun 2018 9:00 AM

BRISBANE residents have shivered through their coldest start to the day this year, with the mercury across the southeast plummeting to single digits.

The temperature in the River City dropped to 6.9C this morning, while near-freezing temperatures were recorded at Amberly in Ipswich where the minimum temperature was 0.8C.

The mercury at the Gold Coast Seaway dipped to 8C, while it dropped to 6.5C on the Sunshine Coast.

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast for Brisbane today, with the temperature expected to reach a top of 23C.

Similar conditions have been forecast for Surfers Paradise and Ipswich, where the temperature will hit 23C.

Brisbane is expected to remain mostly dry until Thursday.

Patches of morning frost have also been predicted for Brisbane and Ipswich tomorrow.

Related Items

cold weather winter

Top Stories

    IPSWICH CUP: Your guide to the race that stops the city

    IPSWICH CUP: Your guide to the race that stops the city

    News All the details on weather, parking, transport, tickets, after party and fashions on the field.

    Last party for notorious Ipswich Cup Pig Pen

    premium_icon Last party for notorious Ipswich Cup Pig Pen

    News The famous 'Pig Pen' will be no more

    400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup

    Community Take a look back at all the best moments of the past 10 years

    What it takes to win Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    What it takes to win Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    Fashion & Beauty 2017 winner lists the do's and don'ts of winter racing criteria

    Local Partners