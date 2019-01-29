Brisbane snubbed for women’s T20 World Cup

Beth Mooney’s batting heroics guided the Brisbane Heat to victory on the weekend. Picture: Steve Christo

Beth Mooney’s batting heroics guided the Brisbane Heat to victory on the weekend. Picture: Steve Christo

HEAT hero Beth Mooney has been robbed of a chance to play in front of her vocal Queensland fans with Brisbane snubbed for the women's T20 World Cup next year.

The Gabba and Allan Border Field have been ignored for all pool and finals games in the showpiece event for women's cricket in February-March next year.

Hosting practice matches as a "training hub" for teams pre-tournament is a meager offering for Queensland cricket fans when Perth, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney are hosting pool games.

The angst is magnified because Mooney has just guided the Brisbane Heat to pre-eminence as Australia's top T20 side with Saturday's thrilling Big Bash League final win in Sydney.

Mooney was part of the recent world T20 triumph by the Aussies in the West Indies and her profile has soared again.

Her super 65, when defying heat exhaustion, earning plaudits from all cricket fans in the Big Bash finale.

Beth Mooney won’t get a chance to play in front of her adopted home crowd of Brisbane in next year’s World Cup. Picture: Phil Hillyard

She'll have no Brisbane showcase for her skills in the World Cup yet the chance to play in front of full houses in an SCG semi-final and the MCG final on March 8, 2020 is a soaring target.

Such is the off-field competition to win hosting rights to the best sporting spectacles these days, it would seem Queensland's State Government has gone in hardest to make sure Queensland fans get the best cut of the men's T20 World Cup next year.

The Gabba is one of the seven host venues for the 45 matches which will be played in the men's T20 World Cup in October-November next year.

Australia is locked in to play a qualifier, potentially Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or Ireland, at the Super 12 stage on October 31 next year.

The government will have gone in hard to guarantee Australia's appearance in Queensland considering the feeble cut given to Queensland at the 2015 World Cup of one-day cricket.

The Australia-Bangladesh clash was washed out without a ball being bowled which just about summed up the Gabba's marginalised involvement.

Only Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates bowled a ball in anger at the Gabba in that 2015 tournament.

Queensland's reduced cut of big cricket events only emphasises yet again that the makeover of the Gabba is urgently needed because Perth and Adelaide are so active in chasing sports to fill their new or upgraded stadium facilities.