Brisbane Valley's vital role in helping game grow

AUSSIE RULES: The Brisbane Valley Rattlers are hoping to expand interest in the game when they host the South Burnett Saints and Toowoomba Tigers from the AFL Darling Downs competition at Fernvale this weekend.

The men's and women's matches at Fernvale Sports Park will be from 1.30pm on Saturday.

The Brisbane Valley club will also be conducting its first round of junior football with Roy's Juniors, Under 8's and Under 9's starting at 8am.

Rattlers president Graham Smith was excited about the big day of Aussie rules matches.

"It gives us a great opportunity to showcase our facility at Fernvale to senior clubs outside our area, with the hope of expanding our club to senior men's and women's teams in the future,'' Smith said.

South Burnett Saints president Andrew Foley said both clubs would be looking for something to prove, despite not playing for premiership points.

"In the men's competition, both teams finished outside the finals last year, so they will both be looking to show some improvement as they come into the season,'' Foley said.

"It won't be easy with the availability of some of our squad still finishing their cricket commitments.

"With the women's game, the Tigers have been the competition benchmark for several years, having won multiple premierships. So it will be a great hit-out for our girls, to test ourselves against the best.

"We appreciate the Tigers giving us this opportunity and allowing us to see where we are at, and what we need to work on as the season goes on.

"It will be competitive footy in both games, and we hope to make a good account of ourselves.''

For the Saints, playing in the Brisbane Valley has another purpose.

"The junior club that plays at Fernvale, Brisbane Valley Rattlers JAFC, has been very keen to get some senior football on their ground and we are more than happy to help them out,'' Foley said.

"While there are metropolitan clubs in Brisbane and Ipswich that are closer to Fernvale than South Burnett, we are a country club and believe that prospective players and supporters living in the Brisbane Valley may like to get on board with us.

"So any of them, playing or non-playing, are welcome to come to the game at Fernvale, and make themselves known.

"Hopefully, we can grow a bit of base in the region and continue to take a game there in future years. Who knows, if there is interest, we may even try to take a game to Fernvale for premiership points in 2020.''

The Brisbane Valley Rattlers are still recruiting junior players for 2019.

Players are required for under 8's, 9's and 10's.

Rattlers are also trying to field a girls only under 11's team this season. The girls play on Friday nights with the occasional Saturday game.

The junior season starts on Saturday.

New members are welcome at the Rattlers.

Parents interested in registering a child can contact the club at brisbanevalley juniors@aflbj.com or phone 0401 931 513.