The aftermath of a truck crash on the Gateway Motorway above Laverack Avenue in Eagle Farm. Picture: Joe Welch
Debris flies after truck crash on motorway bridge

by Talissa Eley
20th Aug 2018 11:08 AM

CARS have been showered in plasterboard after a truck crashed on the Gateway Motorway in Brisbane's northeast, spilling its load across two roads.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the truck was travelling southbound when it hit the concrete barrier on the side of the highway at around 10.30am on Monday.

Up to nine cars travelling underneath the bridge on Lavarack Ave were covered in plasterboard but miraculously no-one was injured.

Police are warning motorists to steer clear of the area in Eagle Farm as major clean-up work gets under way.

"Some" of the southbound lanes of the Gateway Motorway have been closed to due debris, with contra-flow in place, while a small section of Lavarack Ave, between French St and Harvey St has been closed completely.

