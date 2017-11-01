News

Cyclist dies after crash with car outside Queensland school

A cyclist has been hit by a car at Indooroopilly in Brisbane's west. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
by Tom Snowdon

A CYCLIST has been killed in a collision with a car in Brisbane's inner west this morning.

Emergency services were called to Kate St, Indooroopilly, about 6.40am today but the male cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The street, outside the Indooroopilly Montessori Children's House, has been closed in both directions while crews remain on scene.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Topics:  bike crash cyclist editors picks police

