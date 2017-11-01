Cyclist dies after crash with car outside Queensland school

A cyclist has been hit by a car at Indooroopilly in Brisbane's west. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

A CYCLIST has been killed in a collision with a car in Brisbane's inner west this morning.

A cyclist has been hit by a car at Indooroopilly in Brisbane's west. #cycling #7News pic.twitter.com/ZpzMUhmT6i — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 31, 2017

Emergency services were called to Kate St, Indooroopilly, about 6.40am today but the male cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The street, outside the Indooroopilly Montessori Children's House, has been closed in both directions while crews remain on scene.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.