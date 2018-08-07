Menu
Driving through the Airportlink tunnel at Bowen Hills.
Business

SEQ toll roads aren’t ‘underused’

Domanii Cameron
by
7th Aug 2018 7:38 AM
A NATIONAL tolling giant has hit back at claims the southeast's toll roads are underused, instead claiming its multibillion-dollar infrastructure was in preparation for a booming population.

Ahead of lodging its submission to the State Government's tolling inquiry today, Transurban Queensland Group executive Sue Johnson said the company wanted to quash myths that tolls roads were underused and instead claimed the southeast was preparing for future growth.

New figures, to be included in today's submission, will reveal that about 95,000 commercial vehicles, including 44,000 trucks use Brisbane's toll roads every day. That's a 60 per cent increase since 2011 - or an average of 7 per cent a year.

Transurban Queensland Group executive Sue Johnson. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner
Ms Johnson said Transurban had made "big changes" since coming to Queensland four years ago.

"We're very open in saying that when we got here, the (customer) service was not to the standard that we would expect," she said.

The inquiry was announced this year following a campaign by the LNP, which wanted to see more motorists using the infrastructure.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said in May that none of the state's toll roads were being used "to the expected levels", while claiming GoVia - now Linkt - had recorded 48 per cent of all complaints made to the national Tolling Customer Ombudsman since 2015.

The inquiry will look at issues including toll pricing and incentive options, and operation of the complaint process.

    Local Partners