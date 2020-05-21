Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Crime

Brisbane streets in lockdown as cops negotiate with man

by Shiloh Payne
21st May 2020 5:26 PM

An area around two streets in Brisbane has been locked down while police negotiate with a man.

Parts of Beams Road and Handford Street in Zillmere have been closed following a major police incident at a residence.

 

 

Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Multiple police and ambulance crews are on scene.

Originally published as Brisbane streets in lockdown as cops negotiate with man

More Stories

crime editors picks police queensland crime stand off

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What makes Ipswich a hotspot for renters

        premium_icon What makes Ipswich a hotspot for renters

        News Latest data from REIQ shows Ipswich leads the way in the rental property market with families

        Widower's magical discovery in rubble of burned home

        premium_icon Widower's magical discovery in rubble of burned home

        News 'Pop' makes heart-warming find in debris of his burned home

        Where you can and can’t dine out in Ipswich

        premium_icon Where you can and can’t dine out in Ipswich

        News Many residents are itching to explore their dining out options as restrictions...