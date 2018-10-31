Menu
Maxwell Plus CEO and co-founder Elliot Smith. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Health

New technology in cancer fight

by Stephanie Bennett
31st Oct 2018 4:41 AM
BY USING futuristic artificial technology, Brisbane medical startup Maxwell Plus is hoping to improve long-term outcomes for cancer patients.

The company, founded by UQ alumnus Dr Elliot Smith in 2016, has been developing better ways to diagnose prostate cancer, combining ground-breaking machine learning with medical data.

He said the techniques have the potential to be applied to other cancers, and ultimately other diseases and conditions.

"Academia wasn't my calling, but I was very invested in this space and the idea of using algorithms and machines to improve patient outcomes," Dr Smith said.

"We're aiming to have a product out in Australia and New Zealand in the first half of next year."

Earlier this year Maxwell Plus was awarded $1.1 million in funding as part of the Federal Government's Cooperative Research Centre Projects grant to commercialise an AI platform to assist in the diagnosis of degenerative neurological conditions, including Alzheimer's disease.

"We've developed a number of AI algorithms which look at medical imaging," Dr Smith said.

"What we've found is that not all the signs of cancer can be picked up with a human eye, so we're putting a computer over that data and provide the clinicians with indications.

"That allows the care teams to manage (the outcomes) quicker, and with better accuracy."

